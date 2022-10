GANSVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat event on October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m. The Fire Department is located at 1870 Route 32 N Gansevoort.

Celebrate Halloween with all things ghoulish at this drive-thru event. A fun and safe alternative for trick-or-treating for all interested to attend.