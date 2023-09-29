GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re driving through Galway this spooky season, make sure to check out the skeleton displays outside the house across the street from the Galway Public Library. Known by the community as the “Skeleton House,” owner Jessica Fragnoli said this comes from her love of Halloween.

Fragnoli has lived in Galway for three years. Around September 1, usually to correspond with school starting, Fragnoli puts out the skeleton displays depicting scenes from movies and other pop culture references.

She changes the scenes weekly. Previous displays featured “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” Marie Antoinette, and “Wayne’s World. ” This week’s display features “American Psycho.” Fragnoli said people often stop in front of her house at 2119 East Street to take photos.

The Skeleton House (photo courtesy: Jessica Fragnoli)

This year, the Skeleton House is hosting its first haunted hayride. Instead of charging people for the ride, Fragnoli is asking attendees to bring donations for the Saratoga County Animal Shelter or the Galway Food Pantry.

The hayrides will run through their neighbor’s backyard, which is about five acres. Fragnoli said there’s a creepy cabin on the property they’ll be utilizing for the hayrides.

The haunted hayrides will take place in 20-minute intervals on October 20 and 21 with parking available across the street at the library. The Galway Local, a cafe and grocery store that is soon opening in Galway, will be providing free refreshments at the event.

The hayrides from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be geared toward younger children with animals, kid activities, and more. The hayrides after 7 p.m. are more scary and for older kids and adults. People from the community have been volunteering to be scare actors, said Fragnoli.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a few years now,” said Fragnoli. “We’re hoping to make this an annual thing.” She hopes to expand the haunted hayrides for more than one weekend in future years.

Those who want to attend the hayrides should register in advance. You can find the time slots and seats available on the Skeleton House Facebook page.

Fragnoli is also still looking for people to volunteer as scare actors or to work behind the scenes. To register for a seat on the hayride or to volunteer as a scare actor, you can send an email to josborn43@yahoo.com.