Galway woman arrested for alleged taser attack on neighbors

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Sheriff’s Office reports that they arrested Destiny Ozani Matari Ramirez, 23, of Galway on Tuesday after she allegedly snuck into a Jockey Street apartment to attack its residents.

Police say that at about 11:15 a.m. on October 6, Ramirez entered a neighbor’s apartment armed with a baseball bat and a taser. Police say that she and the victims had been acquainted for some time, as they live in the same apartment building.

Ramirez allegedly assaulted the 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman who lived there, punching them and using the taser on both. She also hit the man with the baseball bat, police say. The alleged victims were treated at the scene by Galway Ambulance.

Though she fled the scene, Ramirez was ultimately apprehended by police, processed, and arraigned in Wilton Town Court. She is charged with:

First-degree burglary

Second- and third-degree assault

New York’s maximum sentencing guidelines indicate that these three charges carry up to 33 years if convicted.

