GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 29 in Galway. Chad Jazwinski, 46, of Galway, was the president of the Galway Volunteer Fire Company.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on September 10 near Benzal Road in Galway. Police found that Jazwinski was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he struck a car traveling eastbound that was turning left into a parking lot next to Benzal Road.

Police said Jarwinski was seriously injured in the crash and died at the scene. The driver of the car is cooperating with police in the investigation.

“Last night we lost our president, our brother in a tragic accident,” said the Galway Vol. Fire Company on Facebook. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Galway EMS, Community EMS, LifeNet, and the Galway, Saratoga Springs, Greenfield, Providence and Rock City Falls fire departments.