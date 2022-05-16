GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cock ‘n Bull Restaurant, a local favorite for steaks, seafood, and poultry in Galway, announced Monday that they are currently building a brand-new patio concert stage. They’ve planned to kick off the summer with a big name, as they welcome home The Gibson Brothers Thursday, May 19.

The restaurant will be offering a full barbecue buffet, followed by a show under the stars. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show, and tickets are $75 apiece for both food and music.

The menu:

  • Steamed Clams
  • Deviled Eggs
  • Marinated and Grilled Flank Steak
  • Lemon Pepper Chicken
  • Mac ‘n Cheese
  • Coleslaw
  • Baked Beans
  • Cornbread
  • Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars
  • Key Lime Pie

Reservations are required for the event. Call (518) 882-6962 to save your spot.