GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cock ‘n Bull Restaurant, a local favorite for steaks, seafood, and poultry in Galway, announced Monday that they are currently building a brand-new patio concert stage. They’ve planned to kick off the summer with a big name, as they welcome home The Gibson Brothers Thursday, May 19.

The restaurant will be offering a full barbecue buffet, followed by a show under the stars. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show, and tickets are $75 apiece for both food and music.

The menu:

Steamed Clams

Deviled Eggs

Marinated and Grilled Flank Steak

Lemon Pepper Chicken

Mac ‘n Cheese

Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Cornbread

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars

Key Lime Pie

Reservations are required for the event. Call (518) 882-6962 to save your spot.