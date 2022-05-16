GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cock ‘n Bull Restaurant, a local favorite for steaks, seafood, and poultry in Galway, announced Monday that they are currently building a brand-new patio concert stage. They’ve planned to kick off the summer with a big name, as they welcome home The Gibson Brothers Thursday, May 19.
The restaurant will be offering a full barbecue buffet, followed by a show under the stars. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show, and tickets are $75 apiece for both food and music.
The menu:
- Steamed Clams
- Deviled Eggs
- Marinated and Grilled Flank Steak
- Lemon Pepper Chicken
- Mac ‘n Cheese
- Coleslaw
- Baked Beans
- Cornbread
- Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars
- Key Lime Pie
Reservations are required for the event. Call (518) 882-6962 to save your spot.