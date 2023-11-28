GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There will be a 60-minute Narcan training presentation and distribution event at the Galway Public Library on Thursday, November 30. While the event is free to the public, those interested in attending are required to register by calling the Galway Public Library at (518) 882-6385.

The training runs from 6 to 7 p.m. and teaches participants about opioids and reviews data on how the epidemic is impacting Saratoga County. Participants will also learn to administer Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Participants will receive a free Narcan rescue kit to take home. The kit includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.

Residents unable to attend can request an overdose rescue kit online. The training is made possible by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Department of Health, Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and Galway Public Library.