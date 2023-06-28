CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Galway man has died after a one-car crash in Charlton. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Giglio, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the crash on Route 147 in Charlton. Police found that Giglio, driving a 2012 Ram 1500, was traveling south when he lost control and struck a tree. Giglio was the only occupant in the vehicle.

An investigation found that unsafe speed contributed to the crash. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Galway EMS, West Charlton Fire Department, Harmony Corners Fire Department, Charlton Fire Department, and the Galway Fire Department.