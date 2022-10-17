GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute. Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Scott A. Johnson, 45, had a second illegal weapon on him when he was arrested on Sunday.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)

Second-degree menacing (Misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (Misdemeanor)

Johnson was arraigned before the Honorable Judge T. Brown in the Town of Milton Court and was sent to the Saratoga County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $1 million partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Galway Court at a later date.