Galway CSD learns about apples through educational harvest program

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Farm to School program has incorporated three new schools to the grant program. One of the newly added schools is the Galway Central School District, which celebrated their first Harvest of the Month in April.

Amy Thompson, Food Service, Cook Manager for Galway CSD, worked with the Farm to School Grant Coordinator Nicolina Foti from the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Saratoga County to put together this activity for Galway students.

“I wanted to help Amy put this on. The easiest way we sought to do that was to pick an item the school is already providing to the students and is locally sourced. We can get our feet wet and see how Harvest of the Month will play out here in Galway,” Foti stated.

(Cornell Cooperative Extension)

Thompson and Foti felt apples were the best choice. While it may seem like Spring is an odd time of year to highlight apples, they felt it was a great way to educate students on the importance of cold storage crops. Fruits and vegetables that are harvested in the fall can be kept fresh for many months and enjoyed all year long.

“I believe in the Farm to School Grants message. The more fresh and local produce I can provide to the students, the better. It is important that they understand where our food comes from and the importance of healthy local food. While doing so is a challenge, especially this year, I feel it should be a priority,” Amy said.

Galway students were able to taste their apples and give feedback on what they thought about them. If they thought the apples were sweet, crunchy, tart, dry, juicy, soft or hard. They also were able to color some educational apple-related coloring pages and learned about the parts of an apple, different types, and the season of an apple tree.