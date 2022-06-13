SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs will be allowed to reopen once it pays a $70,000 fine and agrees to new operating regulations. The bar and restaurant has been closed since May.

The new regulations include a 2 a.m. closing time, electronic wanding of all customers after 9:30 p.m., and using an ID scanner for all visitors. The bar will also not be allowed to have loud music and must call police to report any physical altercations.

The Caroline Street bar had its liquor license suspended in May in response to what officials called a continued pattern of violence and disorder.