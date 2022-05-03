SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority has suspended the alcohol license for Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs over what the authority called a continued pattern of violence and disorder.

The most recent incident happened two days ago when police said one person was stabbed during a fight that started inside the bar and continued into the street. The bar has been charged with 13 alleged violations by the SLA.

The Saratoga Police Department has temporarily closed the bar over issues with its permit. NEWS10 has reached out to Gaffney’s for comment.