MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Furniture Shop has opened in the former Stewart’s plaza at 404 Geyser Road in Milton. The store is run by the nonprofit Gateway House of Peace, an end-of-life home that takes care of terminally ill people and their families during their last months of life.

In February, the organization opened up the Gateway House Thrift Shop right next store at 408 Geyser Road. The shop is in the former Geyser Vacuum space.

The Furniture Shop accepts gently used furniture artwork, lamps, and home decor, while the Thrift Shop accepts household items, toys, kitchenware, purses, jewelry, antique collectibles, holiday items, cookbooks, and small appliances. You can find a full list of what they do and do not accept on the Thrift Shop Facebook page.

All the money made from the stores goes back to support the end-of-life care that Gateway House of Peace provides. The organization is also looking for volunteers to help out at both locations. You can call (518) 306-4333 if interested.

If you’d like to donate some furniture, you can arrange a drop-off by calling (518) 306-4333. Gateway House also accepts donations at the Thrift Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Both shops are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.