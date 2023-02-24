There will be an Open House from March 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ballston Area Community Center.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Universal Prekindergarten services at the Ballston Area Community Center have been expanded for the 2023-2024 school year. The program will offer fifty-two, free full-time universal prekindergarten spots to children who reside within the Ballston Spa Central School District and will be four years old by December 1, 2023.

“Full-day universal prekindergarten prepares our students for the transition to kindergarten, not only academically but also socially and emotionally,” said Sarah McKinley, Universal Prekindergarten Lead Teacher for BACC. “As teachers, we are able to focus more on the core subjects while also introducing the students to yoga, music, and art. A full day allows us to do all of this without sacrificing the importance of play and social development.”

There will be an open house on March 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the BACC, located at 20 Malta Avenue in Ballston Spa. To learn more about the program, click here.