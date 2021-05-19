Free summer concert series returns to Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association (BSBPA) is proud to present its free Concerts in the Park series again. Concerts will be held Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in Lions Music Park from July 1 through August 26.

2021 Concerts in the Park Schedule

July 1 – Ballston Spa Community Band

July 8 – Erin Harkes

July 15 – The North & South Dakotas

July 22 – The Lustre Kings

July 29 – The Rogues

August 5 – Annual Ice Cream Social with Union Fire Co. Band

August 12 – SIRSY

August 19 – Geo Beat

August 26 – Ballston Spa Community Jazz Band

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The concert series will follow any continuing New York State guidelines for safe public gatherings that may be in effect at the time of the event. These may include social distancing measures, face masks and limited capacity in the park.