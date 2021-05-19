Free summer concert series returns to Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association (BSBPA) is proud to present its free Concerts in the Park series again. Concerts will be held Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in Lions Music Park from July 1 through August 26.
2021 Concerts in the Park Schedule
- July 1 – Ballston Spa Community Band
- July 8 – Erin Harkes
- July 15 – The North & South Dakotas
- July 22 – The Lustre Kings
- July 29 – The Rogues
- August 5 – Annual Ice Cream Social with Union Fire Co. Band
- August 12 – SIRSY
- August 19 – Geo Beat
- August 26 – Ballston Spa Community Jazz Band
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The concert series will follow any continuing New York State guidelines for safe public gatherings that may be in effect at the time of the event. These may include social distancing measures, face masks and limited capacity in the park.