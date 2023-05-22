BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pet owners looking for rabies vaccinations can utilize upcoming free rabies clinics held at the 4-H Training Center at 556 Middleline Road in Ballston Spa. Vaccination certificates are written for one year, however, if the owner has a previously signed certificate, a 3-year certificate will be written.

The dates are May 23, June 27, August 22, and September 5. Times are strictly enforced. The clinics will take in cats and ferrets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ferrets must be in a cage or carrier. The clinics will be available for dogs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All dogs must be on a leash.