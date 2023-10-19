SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A free pop-up health and wellness clinic will be held at Caffe Lena on Sunday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Caffe Lena is located at 47 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs, and interested attendees can register online.

At the pop-up event, volunteer medical professionals from Saratoga Hospital will provide testing, evaluation, health and wellness education, as well as help obtaining access to ongoing care during the event. Services will include a vision care clinic with exams and eyewear, custom molded earplugs, blood pressure screenings, dietician consultation, HEPC and HIV screenings, insurance navigation, and cancer screening services.