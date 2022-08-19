BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is holding a county-wide Narcan training day on Wednesday, August 31. The free Narcan training is available to the public and no appointments are necessary except where noted.

Narcan is an anti-opioid nasal spray. It can save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose, such as heroin or fentanyl.

Locations and hours

Healing Springs Recovery & Community Center, 125 High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Moreau Community Center, 144 Main Street in South Glens Falls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saratoga SOS, 14 Walworth Street in Saratoga Springs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Day Town Hall, 1650 North Shore Rad in Hadley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mechanicville Community Center, 6 South Main Street in Mechanicville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stillwater Town Hall, 881 Hudson Avenue in Stillwater from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saratoga Hospital Medical Group Primary Care — Schuylerville, 200 Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saratoga Hospital Medical Group Primary Care — Galway, 5344 Sacandaga Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saratoga Hospital Medical Group Primary Care — Wilton, 3065 Route 50 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saratoga Community Health Center, 24 Hamilton Street in Saratoga Springs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saratoga Hospital Emergency Room, 211 Church Street in Saratoga Springs, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by phone only at (518) 429-3569

Wellspring, 2816 Route 9 in Malta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Corinth EMS/Jessup’s Landing, 600 Palmer Avenue in Corinth from noon to 6 p.m.

CPHM EMS, 15 Crossing Boulevard in Clifton Park from noon to 8 p.m.

Southern Saratoga County Mobile, email opp@cphmems.ord or call (518) 371-3880 Ext. 154 to leave a message

Northern Saratoga County Mobile, call (518) 801-7890

Waterford Rescue Squad, 46 4th Street in Waterford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

O’Brien’s Pharmacy, 4 Front Street in Ballston Spa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is coordinated by the Saratoga County Department of Health, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, HealthSprings Recovery & Community Center, and Saratoga Hospital.