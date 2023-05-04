CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a free Narcan training and distribution event will be held at St. Edward’s the Confessor at 569 Clifton Park Center Road. The event will run from 12 to 3 p.m.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer Narcan. Participants will also be able to take home a Narcan rescue kit that includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.

Residents who are unable to attend can register for an overdose rescue kit. To register or view upcoming distribution events, click here.