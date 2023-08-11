CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is hosting a free Narcan training and distribution event at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library on Tuesday, August 15. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and participants will be taught to recognize an opioid overdose and how to administer nasal Narcan.

The training lasts approximately 10 minutes. Participants will receive a free Narcan training kit that includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.

Residents unable to attend can register to obtain an overdose rescue kit. The event is made possible by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Department of Health, Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Town of Clifton Park, Village of Round Lake, and the Corpus Christi Catholic Church.