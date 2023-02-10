CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health held a free NARCAN training event on Friday. It took place at the Clifton Park Town Center Park during Winterfest.

Participants learned how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose as well as how to administer NARCAN. Those who took part in the event also received a free NARCAN rescue kit, which included two doses of NARCAN.

Officials said it can help any family who is dealing with a drug overdose. Saratoga County officials said a new dashboard was unveiled this week to help with the number of drug overdoses in the area.