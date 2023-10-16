SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A free Narcan training and distribution event will be held at the Saratoga Springs Public Library on Tuesday, October 17. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

During the training, participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer Narcan. They will also be sent home with a Narcan rescue kit. The kit includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.

Those unable to attend can request an overdose rescue kit online. The event was made possibly by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Department of Health, Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Saratoga Springs Police Department, and Saratoga Springs Public Library.