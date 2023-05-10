MIDDLE GROVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is holding a free Narcan training and distribution event on Thursday, May 11. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Providence Town Hall at 7187 Barkersville Road.

Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a safe medication that can save someone’s life by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose. In the Narcan training, participants will learn how to recognize opioid overdoses and how to use nasal Narcan.

Participants will also receive a free Narcan rescue kit, which includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide. Those who are unable to attend the distribution can register to obtain an overdose rescue kit at the Saratoga County website.