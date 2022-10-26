SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs City School District announced that starting on October 31 all students are eligible for one free breakfast and/or one lunch each day for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use funding from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency COVID Relief (ESSER II) Funds and the current budget in the Cafeteria Fund.

Saratoga Springs City School District has taken feedback from its community and made all students eligible for free meals for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent of Schools Michael Patton comments, “For the past two years, we were very fortunate to have access to federal funds to fully cover meals for all students, regardless of family income,” “Our families truly appreciated it when we could offer free meals for all students, and we know many families are still struggling with higher prices at the grocery store. Our Board of Education is committed to feeding all our students for the remainder of the current school year, and we will be advocating with state and federal officials to support local school district’s efforts to offer free meals in the future.”

According to the Saratoga Springs City School District website, students will continue to use their ID cards for meals, but there will be no charge. A lunch meal consists of an entree, grain, fruit, vegetables, and milk. A breakfast meal consists of an entree, fruit, and milk. This does not apply to a la carte food items or drinks.