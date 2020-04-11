Free Easter baskets for children of laid-off Saratoga restaurant workers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A local non-profit is giving some families that were affected by the coronavirus outbreak one less thing to worry about during this holiday weekend.

The Giving Circle volunteers will be handing out Spring/Easter baskets to children of laid-off Saratoga restaurant workers starting at 12 p.m. Saturday outside the Wheatfields Restaurant on Broadway.

“Its a way to bring some normalcy back into the lives of these children during the pandemic,” said The Giving Circle President Leo Geoffrion.

The Giving Circle volunteers, members of the Saratoga Downtown Business Association and Kilwins, collected baskets of snacks, gift cards, fruit and candy for the children.

City resident Mary Gage-Los, who helped organize the project, said, “Our local restaurant community has been so supportive of The Giving Circle’s work over the years. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and returning support during this terrible crisis.”