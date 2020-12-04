Free drive-thru Christmas light show opens in Saratoga County

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local business Quick Response announced the opening of its Christmas lights display, “Santas’s Playland Parade of Lights.” The drive-thru light show is open from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. every night through January 3.

The parade of lights is free, and located on 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake.

“As this year continues to throw challenges our way, we wanted to be sure families had a fun, free holiday event they could attend from the safety of their own vehicle,” said Vincent Laurenzo, Quick Response CEO. “I am so proud of our entire team who put together these tremendous displays that are sure to delight everyone who stops by.”

On December 18 and 19, Quick Response is also hosting a Toys for Tots drop-off event. A Toys for Tots tractor trailer will be on-site, ready to be filled with donations of new, unwrapped toys.

The video below of Santa’s parade was shot on Thursday by Skydog FPV with a drone.

Quick Response Restoration, Inc. is a fire damage restoration service.