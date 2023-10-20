MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior citizens in Saratoga County will be able to receive free COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations at the Moreau Town Hall on Friday, October 27. There are no out-of-pocket costs for seniors but appointments are required.

The vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Spikevax (Moderna COVID-19 vaccine) and Fluad Quadrivalent Adjuvanted (High-Dose Influenza Vaccine) will be available. Seniors 65 years or older may choose to receive both vaccines or just one.

Appointments can be made by calling (518) 885-2276. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Health insurance information will be collected during the registration process.