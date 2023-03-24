SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since 2019, free cone day at Ben & Jerry’s is back! Get your free ice cream at the Ben & Jerry’s on Phila Street in Saratoga Springs on Monday, April 3 from noon to 8 p.m.

Each year the store chooses a nonprofit community partner that aligns with the values of Ben & Jerry’s. The Saratoga store will be partnering with the Saratoga Springs Public Library and the newly formed SoBro Conservancy of Saratoga for the delicious event. Both nonprofit organizations will receive a portion of the free cone day tips.