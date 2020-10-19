Free child seat inspections in Clifton Park Tuesday

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced that a free child seat inspection and assistance workshop is taking place in Saratoga County on Tuesday.

Trained, certified child passenger safety technicians will be available at Clifton Park Halfmoon EMS at 15 Crossing Boulevard in Clifton Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child safety seats offer the best protection for children traveling in a motor vehicle, but they have to be used properly to be effective. These events give parents and caregivers an opportunity to make sure that your child is secure in a car seat that fits them and is installed correctly.”

The event is sponsored by the state police as part of a yearlong safety initiative to offer free inspections in local communities. They aim to help parents and caregivers understand how to choose, size, fit, and install an appropriate seat for children of any age. Technicians use the model “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to correctly use child restraints so they fit well and are safe.

Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for children. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were 3,315 children under 13 killed in crashes from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, about one-third of those children were not restrained in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts. NHTSA says child safety seats lower the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

Free car seat inspections are also offered year-round by appointment.

LATEST STORIES