SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On September 20, the Scotia Police Department is sponsoring a free car seat inspection day as part of the statewide Child Passenger Safety Week. The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jumpin Jacks at 5 Schonowee Ave.

Trained technicians will educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle, and be used correctly every time. “It’s a proven fact that correctly using a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt saves lives,” said NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee provides parents and caregivers with safety information and year-round car seat inspection opportunities to ensure their child safety seat is properly installed.”

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that 40% of all children under 15 killed in traffic crashes in 2021 were unrestrained. The NHTSA also says that car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants in passenger cars.

Caregivers can click here to find free car seat check events. Appointments at a year-round regional car seat fitting site can be made here.