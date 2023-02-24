SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The co-owners of Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga Springs have been personally affected by the war in Ukraine. One of them, Grey Masko, still has family and friends in the country.

In January, the studio partnered with Dnipro Euro Deli in Latham to collect clothing and wares to help the people of Ukraine as they endure a harsh winter. As a result of this month-long endeavor, 500 pounds of clothing were shipped to Ukraine.

The shipments were made over the course of a few weeks with help from volunteers at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet. Items were delivered to an organization called My Home, which will help distribute them to Ukrainians in need.

“We’re very thankful to Fr. Mikhail Myshchuk for his guidance,“ said Elizabeth & Grey Masko, Owners, of Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga Springs. “Tapas, who works at the church, was also very helpful when it came time to physically pack up all the items and make sure they got to where they needed to be. We do hope our small donation helps, and we continue to pray for those who fight every day.”