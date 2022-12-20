SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga is partnering with Ukrainian grocery store Dnipro Euro Deli in Latham to help collect winter items for those who remain in Ukraine, and those still fighting the war. The collection will last through January, a spokesperson for Fred Astaire told NEWS10.

The war that began in February has not yet waned, and many residents still need help with supplies. Winters can be very harsh in Eastern Europe, so the dance studio and the deli are teaming up to help collect new items to be shipped overseas.

Items being requested are coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and thick socks. Both locations will have donation collection boxes in their lobbies, which will be shipped overseas.

Fred Astaire is located at 3257 Route 9, in Saratoga Springs, and Dnipro can be found at 898 Loudon Road. Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours.