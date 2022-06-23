SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College announced the return of its summer open house, Frances Day. The event features art exhibitions, tours, art-making activities, food, and music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

The event features a special gallery talk of artists in the exhibition Alumni Invitational 5, including Zaria Forman, Fitzhugh Karol, Zehra Khan, and Susan Meyer. There will also be a curator’s tour of Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy, and a musical performance of lo-fi surf-pop by Albany’s Pony in the Pancake.

Drop-in activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

View the exhibitions Alumni Invitational 5, Elevator Music 43: Yvette Janine Jackson—Destination Freedom, Hyde Cabinet #17: Behind the Mask, Lauren Kelley: Location Scouting, Robert Tracy on Dance, and Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy.

Draw with colored chalk on the sidewalks outside the Tang.

Blow bubbles and experience a bubble-making machine outside.

Create your own buttons with button-making machines.

Make a landscape out of felt, inspired by the work by Zaria Forman on view in Alumni Invitational 5.

Decorate your very own tote bag with a wealth of materials.

Participate in a community-based publication by creating your own artistic response to the exhibition Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy.

Explore the museum with a series of special Frances Day prompts written by Museum Education Intern Paul Seggev ’23, who holds the Carole Marchand ’57 Endowed Internship for 2021-22.

Take a selfie in a specially designed selfie station.

Sign up for a raffle to win Tang swag. The winner must be present for the 4 p.m. drawing.

The staff of the Tang Teaching Museum and guest artists on Frances Day 2019 (photo by Dan Lubbers)

The selfie station on Frances Day 2019 (photo by Dan Lubbers)

Susan Meyer, Transformer, 2017, wood, acrylic, hardware, plaster, and paint, 58 x 36 x 24 inches, courtesy of the artist

Pony in the Pancake, courtesy the artists

Timed activities from 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: Gallery Talk in Alumni Invitational 5: Malloy Curator and Assistant Director for Curatorial Affairs Rachel Seligman leads a gallery talk with exhibiting artists Zaria Forman, Fitzhugh Karol, Zehra Khan, and Susan Meyer. Visitors are asked to gather inside the Wachenheim Gallery on the first floor for the talk.

2:15 p.m.: Tang Collections Tour: Senior Registrar Elizabeth Karp and Collections Registrar Kara Jefts take visitors behind the scenes to show some of the more than 17,000 objects in the Tang collection. Visitors are asked to meet in the Tang Atrium on the first floor.

3 p.m.: Curator’s Tour of Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy: Join Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara and Evan Little ’22, the 2020-21 Charina Endowment Fund Intern, for a tour of the Tang’s newest exhibition on its opening day. Visitors are asked to gather on the second floor at the entrance to the exhibition in the Malloy Wing.

4 p.m.: Raffle Winners Announced: The announcement will be made from the stage outside just before the concert.

4:01 p.m.: Pony in the Pancake in concert: Enjoy the lo-fi surf-pop sounds of the Albany-based band.

Refreshments throughout the day will include lemonade, water, and cookies. During the concert, empanadas and ice cream will be available, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

The event and parking are free to the public. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors.