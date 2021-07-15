Fox bites woman, police warn about the dangers of wildlife

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a woman had a snappy encounter with a local fox, Saratoga Springs police are warning that wild animals are not tame and pose a risk.

Police say that an adult woman was bitten by a fox as she was walking on the Railroad Run off of West Circular Street. This follows recent reports of an aggressive fox off of North Broadway. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said a gray fox or foxes are the likely culprit.

(The fox pictured in this article is a red fox, not a gray fox.)

Foxes are generally skittish, defensive animals who do not attack, and experts say it’s very unusual for a fox and a human to meet under these circumstances. Environmental police with the DEC know about these specific incidents.

Be careful if you come in contact with wildlife. Leave wild animals alone, or observe them from afar at the very least. If you believe you’ve been bitten or exposed to a sick animal, seek medical care.