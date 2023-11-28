BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — David T. Henderson, 47, of Fort Edward, was sentenced to 8 years in prison after being convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. He also had drug charges from Washington County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henderson following an investigation into drug deals across multiple counties. A search of Henderson’s car yielded a half kilo of cocaine and fentanyl pills.

Henderson has at least five prior felony drug convictions. Upon release from prison, Henderson will serve three years of post-release supervision. His vehicle was also forfeited to be used for law enforcement purposes.