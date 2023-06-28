SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shelters of Saratoga has secured a lease to operate a Code Blue Winter Shelter for 2023-24 starting in the fall. The shelter will be located in the former Grand Union Motel on South Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

According to a press release, the lease was signed in early June, and will have semi-private rooms for those experiencing homelessness when the temperature is below 32 degrees. Shelters of Saratoga will operate the shelter in partnership with Saratoga County.

“In past seasons, the shelter was an open space lined with cots,” said Duane Vaughn, executive director of Shelters of Saratoga. “The new location will offer guests additional privacy, critical for restful sleep. Sleep is key to a healthy life, and we are working diligently to make accommodations as comfortable as possible.”

In the 2022-23 season, 271 adults used the 61 available shelter cots on Adelphi Street. This new location will shelter up to 80 adults, said the release.

“I was eager to help after learning Code Blue was searching for a new location,” said Steve Ethier, owner of the Grand Union Motel. “While future development plans for the property are underway, I felt the motel could provide safety to those facing homelessness during the cold winter months.”

In June, RISE Housing and Support Services opened a year-round homeless shelter at last season’s Code Blue shelter on Adelphi Street. The Code Blue program is funded by the New York State Office of Temporary Disability in partnership with the County of Saratoga Department of Social Services.