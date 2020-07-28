Former Saratoga Race Course employee sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling drugs while employed

ALBANY, NEW YORK – A former Saratoga Race Course worker was sentenced to 65 months in prison for selling crystal methamphetamine while employed at the track.

Francisco Alarcon Badillo, age 29 and a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to the charges in January. He admitted he sold crystal methamphetamine from May 2019 to August 2019, while residing at and working on the grounds of the Saratoga Race Course.

He also admitted to hiding the drugs in various locations within the Race Course property, including his dorm room. He admitted to selling more than 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the DEA and its Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the Saratoga Springs Police Department, with assistance from the New York Racing Association.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.