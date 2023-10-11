SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former offensive tackle in the NFL Shawn Harper will be speaking at a Cerebral Palsy Conference in Saratoga Springs on Thursday at noon. The conference will be at the Saratoga Hilton, located at 534 Broadway.

Harper will speak on the power of turning struggle into strength, as he will relate his own experiences of overcoming adversity to become a professional athlete turned CEO of his own business. He will speak alongside Cerebral Palsy Association President and CEO Mike Alvaro.

Harper played seven seasons in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and NFL Europe before retiring to his security firm in Ohio. Cerebral Palsy affects roughly 1 million people in the United States, according to the Cerebral Palsy Guide.