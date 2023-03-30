SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plans have been announced for the former Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant property at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs. In November 2022, former owners Steve and Yvonne Sullivan, and Dave Powers announced they would be closing on January 21.

The property was sold to Hay Creek Hotels and Restaurants who made the announcement on March 21 that they acquired the property and are turning it into the Brookmere Hotel and Clover Restaurant & Bar. The new hotel and restaurant are slated to open in the mid-summer of 2024.

“Sitting on a 10-acre site abutting Saratoga National Golf Course and with private access to Lake Lonely, the project is the total transformation of the now closed Longfellows into Brookmere, an upper upscale hotel with 88 rooms and suites, Clover Restaurant & Bar with seasonal outdoor porch, 3,500 square feet of meeting and event space, including an additional seasonal courtyard, as well as an upscale spa,” said Hay Creek.

Hay Creek said they will be working with Spring City Development, Bonacio Construction and Sims Patrick Studio for the renovations. Hay Creek did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for further comment.

According to the Saratoga Springs Planning Board document website, a traffic assessment was conducted on the property. The proposal includes reducing the size of the restaurant, increasing the number of hotel rooms, and changing the nature of accommodated events.

In 1995, the Sullivans and Powers bought the property. Longfellows Restaurant officially opened in May 1997 in the former dairy barn. In 1998, they built the Longfellows Hotel, which added 18 rooms to the existing building. In 2003, they built another building with 32 rooms and a conference center. The three also own the Old Bryan Inn, which they will continue to operate at 123 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs.