Former dog-sled training grounds reopening as public trails

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thanksgiving weekend, close to three miles of converted trails are opening in Saratoga County. The former dog-sled training grounds known as the Barkersville Trails are the latest addition to Saratoga Preserving Land and Nature (PLAN)’s public trails.

Barkersville Trails (Saratoga PLAN)

“We had a good time exploring the property over all the seasons for a year or more before deciding where to locate the trails,” says Maria Trabka, the executive director of PLAN, a local land trust. “The property lends itself to a variety of experiences. One unique feature of the Barkersville Trails is that we hope to be able to extend the trails eventually so that they can accommodate equestrian use.”

The property, located in Galway and Providence, offers all the hits for nature lovers—paths through varied terrain, babbling brooks, mossy boulders, and the scent of ferns and the sound of songbirds filling the air.

“The Barkersville land has a special feeling about it. Once immersed in the land, one can feel it,” says property owner Dolores Arste.

Arste and her husband, David Hickey, remain the owners of the 168-acre property. They worked with PLAN on a conservation easement that protects the woodlands, wetlands, and streams by restricting development and land use. The agreement allows public access and gives PLAN control over trail maintenance.

“We hope that it brings joy to those who travel the trails,” Arste said.

The Barkersville Trails once was a sled-dog training ground. Arste and Hickey bred and trained Siberians, and two trails—Parrish Trail and Derby Path—are named after some of their favorite dogs.

Though PLAN had to cancel a planned ribbon-cutting on Saturday, the trails will be open to visitors. “With the trail opening Thanksgiving weekend, individuals have one more reason to stay close to home for this holiday for the sake of everyone’s health and safety,” explains Alex Fylypovych, PLAN’s community engagement manager.

Pets must be leashed, and the property managers recommend wearing blaze orange high visibility gear due to hunting on adjacent properties. They also say that exploring the trails will help you walk off that extra slice of pie.

“We are hoping that people will send us photos from their visits to Barkersville Trails or post them on social media so that our community can at least share our experiences on the trails virtually,” said Trabka.

The property managers still need to raise $9,000 to cover the costs of conserving the land and constructing the trails. Visit Saratoga PLAN’s website or call (518) 587-5554 to donate.