Forest rangers helped find deceased Saratoga County man

Authorities at the command center for the search for Maxwell Machado in Charlton

CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend, the Saratoga County community was looking for missing 33-year-old Maxwell Machado. With the help of forest rangers from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), authorities located his body on Saturday.

DEC released some information about the search for Machado on Tuesday. They said dispatch received a call from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department asking for help with the wildland search at about 4:46 p.m. on Friday. At that point, he’d already been missing for 24 hours.

Rangers were initially empty-handed after interviewing family members and searching the woods. It wasn’t until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when a crew led by a forest ranger found the body. Responders packaged the Machado in a wheeled litter and sent him to the coroner.

The Sheriff’s Department said they do not suspect foul play in Machado’s death. Crews from Charlton’s fire and police departments aided on the scene, alongside New York State Police Aviation.