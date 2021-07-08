For second year Saratoga volunteers decorate cabins for Backstretch families

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Little acts of kindness go a long way! As Backstretch workers begin to arrive in town to prepare for the start of the Saratoga Summer Meet next Thursday, one group of volunteers are going the extra mile to make sure they feel welcomed.

The “Adopt-A-Cabin” program is now in its second year, going bigger and better than last year thanks to the support of people in the Saratoga community together with the New York Race Track Chaplaincy.

Ten cabins are being sponsored by different groups who clean, decorate, and make it homey for their summer guests. Church organizations, families, neighbors, businesses, and friends of the horse-racing industry coming together to step up as volunteers.

When so many people expressed interest in participating this year, they took it one step further by having volunteers come in before the racing season to clean the grounds.

New bedding, cleaning supplies, coffee supplies, and hygiene products are just a few of the items that come fully stocked in the cabins for the Backstretch families.

Families will begin arriving to Saratoga as early as Monday. Keep checking back here to see photos from their arrivals and reactions.