SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital announced they are pledging $225,000 to buy new labor and delivery beds for the Hospital’s Mother/Baby unit. The announcement was made at the annual Snow Ball, and the new beds will wrap up a $2.7 million unit renovation.

“The Flower & Fruit Mission has helped shape women’s health care in Saratoga County for more than a century,” said Sarah Bunzey, RN, director of Women’s Health Services at Saratoga Hospital. “Every mother who delivers at Saratoga Hospital—and every baby born here—benefits from the Mission’s foresight and extraordinary generosity.”

The donation comes in addition to a previous $250,000 gift that the Flower & Fruit Mission donated towards the renovations. “It’s especially rewarding to know that we’ve had—and will continue to have—a positive impact on generations of women and children in the Saratoga region,” said Flower & Fruit Mission President Stephanie Collins. “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our sponsors and those who attend our events.”