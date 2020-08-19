Florida man arrested after alleged Saratoga police pursuit

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Daquan R. Johnson, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida following a chase spurred by alleged thefts from vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported larceny from a vehicle at the Doubleday Fields on
Malta Avenue after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They say they arrived to find two vehicles with smashed windows and missing items.

Soon after witnesses described the suspect vehicle to the Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police radioed that they were trying to pull over a vehicle that matched the description. State police said the noncompliant vehicle was heading south on Route 9 in Saratoga Springs.

Police pursued, even when the driver—later identified as Johnson—abandoned the car to flee on foot into the woods on Phaeton Lane in Malta. Police ultimately arrested him when he came out of the woods back on Route 9.

Police say Johnson has a fully-extraditable warrant in Pennsylvania.

Police charged Johnson with third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree grand larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Convictions for these charges could be worth up to 22 years incarcerated, according to New York’s sentencing guidelines.

