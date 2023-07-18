STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rainfall Sunday night caused flash flooding in parts of Saratoga National Historical Park. The flooding caused significant damages to some roads and trails.

The park’s eastern entrance at Route 4, the Park Entrance Road just east of the Battlefield Tour Road, and all the hiking trails at the Saratoga Battlefield are closed indefinitely due to the damage. “Evaluations of the damage continue, but early indications are that significant repairs will be needed to safely reopen the affected areas,” said the park.

Currently, Saratoga National Historical Park can only be accessed through the western entrance from Route 32. The Visitor Center, Battlefield Tour Road, Schuyler House, Sword Surrender Site Grounds, and Monument grounds will continue to operate as normal.

This comes as the storm also caused flooding in Round Lake, prompting village-wide cleanup efforts. For updates on the Saratoga National Historical Park repairs, you can visit the National Park Service website.