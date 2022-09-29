CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flipside Gaming has opened at a new location in Clifton Park. The store used to be on Barney Road, but is now located at 1208 Route 146.

Flipside Gaming said this new location is much larger than the previous one. The new store officially opened on September 26, but it’s grand opening is on Friday, September 30. The grand opening includes special events and project line expansions.

Special events

Door prizes

Giveaways

Learn to play events for Pokémon, Magic and Digimon

Baldur’s Gate sealed event

Modern Horizons 2 sealed event

Project line expansions

Hobby paints

Statues

Manga

Games Workshop

Gundam

Board games

The game store specializes in Pokémon, Warhammer, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic the Gathering, and other card and board games. Flipside Gaming has another location in East Greenbush.