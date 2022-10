SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will have its grand opening on Friday at 11 a.m. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project’s completion.

City of Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Jason Golub announced the groundbreaking of the park on October 3, and that the park would be completed by Halloween. The park was completed ahead of schedule using in-house services and creativity from the DPW workforce.