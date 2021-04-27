5 charged in Saratoga County burglary investigation

Saratoga County

Mugshots for Tony Prichard, Nicholas Warner, Joshua Ferrucci, William Robison, and Patrick Disbrow (Saratoga County Sheriff)

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a long investigation, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fifth individual connected to a string of thefts reported at storage units in Wilton.

William Robison, 23, of Greenwich was arrested on April 14 and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary. He four other Saratoga County men who all have the same charges:

  • Patrick Disbrow, 38, of Schuylerville, arrested on October 27, 2020
  • Tony Prichard, 32, of Hudson Falls, arrested on November 14, 2020
  • Joshua Ferrucci, 28, of Ballston Spa, arrested on January 22, 21021
  • Nicholas Warner(21), Clifton Park, arrested on January 26, 2022

In the image featuring their mugshots, the top row from left to right has Warner and Robison. The bottom row from left to right has Prichard, Ferrucci, and Disbrow.

According to police, they acted together to ransack the storage units. They used a U-Haul to cart away the spoils, and even stole a car from one unit to flee to get away, police say.

Police say that the car and most of the stolen items were recovered during the investigation.

