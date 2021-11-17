First Night Saratoga cancelled due to COVID, lack of funding

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First Night Saratoga, the annual New Year’s Eve event in Saratoga Springs, has been cancelled for 2021. The event was also cancelled in 2020.

The event has been cancelled due to the pandemic and lack of funding, said Saratoga Arts Executive Director Louise Kerr. Saratoga Arts been a sponsor of the event for a number of years.

“It requires 140 volunteers and a $100,000 layout, a full-time employee planning and booking talent usually in the spring and at least six months to plan such a city wide event,” said Kerr. “This spring obviously we were still deep in COVID restrictions.”

In the future, once the pandemic is under control, Kerr said Saratoga Arts will be partnering with the Saratoga Springs City Center, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Discover Saratoga, the Saratoga Regional YMCA and the City to “reimagine” the event. The event will center around a few large outdoor events, in addition to music and festivities at other venues as usual.

