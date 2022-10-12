First-ever “Pitch-In” event held by Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of the Greater Capital Region to be held Nov. 17

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the United Way of the Greater Capital Region, to host the first-ever “Pitch-In” event, held Thursday, November 17 at Putnam Place. Starting at 4:30 p.m., the event looks to connect residents with non-profits throughout Saratoga County for volunteer opportunities. The event is open to the public, ages 21 and over, and is $5 to attend. Advance registration is strongly required.

Six non-profit groups across Saratoga County will present a five-minute pitch to the audience regarding opportunities they have for interested volunteers. The organizations include CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Caffe Lena, Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (H.O.P.E.), Shelters of Saratoga, Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services, and Roundabout Runners Club.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve heard a resounding desire from the community about how to get involved and support our local non-profits,” said Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “The idea for this event came from those inquiries – an opportunity to come together, meet some of our non-profit organizations, and offer our time and talents.”