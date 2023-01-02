Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday. (Photo: Saratoga Hospital)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday. He was the first baby born in the Capital Region in 2023, making his grand entrance at Saratoga Hospital around 12:19 a.m.

Timothy weighed seven pounds and was 21.5 inches long. He is healthy and his parents are doing well, according to a press release from the hospital.

The delivery officially unseats Glens Falls Hospital, which ushered in the year’s first baby in 2021 and 2022. Before that, in 2020, the area’s first baby was born at Bellevue Woman’s Center at Ellis Medicine.

“Welcome, Timothy!” the press release exclaimed. “And, congratulations, parents Sarah and Jesse.”